DENVER — The Gloriosa Daisy (Rudbeckia hirta) is an American wildflower found throughout the country.

Blooming in late summer and fall, its big, bold flowers make quite a show.

The state flower of Maryland, the Gloriosa Daisy also has a Colorado collection. A variety was bred specifically for the 150th anniversary of the founding of Denver in 2008. The "Denver Daisy," with it's golden petals marked with brown, has become a well-loved addition to our gardens.

The plant is named for Swedish botanist Olaf Rudbeck. "Hirta" signifies that the plant is hairy. Leaves and stems bristle with short, fine hairs.

Most Gloriosa Daisies have yellow or gold petals with a prominent center. Some varieties are orange, maroon or gold marked with brown.

They are visited by butterflies and bees.

The plants are easy to grow in a sunny location in pots or in the ground.

They sometimes live through the winter but don't count on it. They will, however, self-sow.

Ideal companions include ornamental peppers, kale and grasses.

