Houseplants are good for you. Even NASA agrees.

The research of their scientists confirms what we've always known. Not only do plants convert carbon dioxide to oxygen, but they can also help remove pollutants from the indoor environment. These include carbon monoxide, benzene, xylene, and formaldehyde.

Many common plants are especially good at purifying the air. This is a benefit especially during winter when homes and offices are closed up tight. In addition, most are quite easy to grow and propagate. Golden pothos, spider plant and mother-in-law's tongue can be multiplied by cuttings, offshoots and division, respectively.

Other plants that NASA ranks as the best for air purification include Swedish ivy, ferns, dracaenas, anthurium, palms, ficus, umbrella tree, English ivy and philodendron.

No matter where you live and work, you can beautify your indoor spaces with plants and enjoy the added benefits they offer.

