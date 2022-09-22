Proctor's Garden: Add color to your fall garden

DENVER — Fall should be the most colorful season in your garden. Even though my summer flowers are going strong, great fall bloomers can enhance the show. There's still plenty of time to plant perennials in the ground and add late bloomers to your containers.
Rudbeckias make great additions to your patio. The showy annual Rudbeckia hirta - available now at nurseries - isn't perennial, so don't bother digging a hole in the ground. It's best in pots. Combine it with ornamental kale or mums.
Buy mums while they're tight in bud. That way you'll get a longer show. I recommend transplanting them into bigger pots if you're using them for porch decoration. They dry out quickly so water them faithfully.
Great late blooming perennials include New England asters, Japanese anemone and perennial sunflowers such as the variety 'Lemon Queen.' All three are extremely long-lived and easy to grow.
Asters are a valuable late food source for bees. Keep them watered to extend the show as long as possible.
