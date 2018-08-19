KUSA — As vegetables ripen in the garden and appear at farmer's markets, store them properly.

Our ancestors used root cellars. Vegetables and fruit were stored in dark, cool cellars with sand floors. Root crops such as carrots, beets and turnips were buried in the damp sand to keep them fresh. Other produce was stored in wooden bushel baskets.

Refrigeration changed all that. Most, but not all, produce is best kept refrigerated. Many vegetables dry out quickly if left on the kitchen counter but they can also dry out in a refrigerator. They are best kept in plastic bags and used quickly. Fresh-picked produce has the best flavor and nutritive content.

The exceptions to refrigeration include tomatoes, potatoes and the onion family. Tomatoes are most flavorful at room temperature. Their thin skins are surprisingly adequate to protect them from drying out. While potatoes and onions (as well as garlic and shallots) can be stored in a refrigerator, they will keep well in a dark, cool cupboard. Avoid plastic bags with these as they can rot.

If you've got bumper crops, some vegetables such as corn and beans can be frozen. Herbs such as basil can also be frozen. Use ice cube trays. Put a few leaves in each cell and fill with water. After they freeze, pop out the cubes and store them in plastic freezer bags. You'll enjoy flavorful herbs throughout the year.

© 2018 KUSA-TV