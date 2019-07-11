DENVER — As fall fights with winter for dominance, some people perform unnecessary or harmful work in their gardens.

It's pretty simple: in most cases, doing nothing is best.

Don't cut back roses.

Don't cut back perennials or ornamental grasses.

Don't prune spring-flowering shrubs or trees.

Don't rake leaves out of beds and borders.

The only job that needs to get done is to remove soil out of patio pots. Wet soil expands as it freezes. This puts pressure on the walls of the pot, often resulting in cracking. Empty the pots, turn them upside down and cover them with pot saucers or tarps, or bring them inside.

