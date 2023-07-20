Proctor's Garden: Avoid watering mistakes

Here are some tips on how to keep your garden hydrated in the heat of summer.

DENVER, Colorado — As summer heat intensifies, avoid making watering mistakes. Even big pots may need water every three or four days, depending on the weather. And that's the thing! There's no such thing as a watering schedule. It doesn't make sense.

Use a moisture meter. Just touching the soil surface doesn't cut it.

When you do water, do it thoroughly. This applies to pots, beds, borders and lawns. Don't just spritz. Water deeply so the roots will delve down into the soil where it's cooler.

One common mistake is to water in frequent, short bursts. That only waters the top of the soil and is inefficient and potentially damaging. Trees that are surrounded by lawn irrigated in this manner get almost no water.

Watering is best in early morning or evening. I prefer evening watering because the plants have all night to rehydrate. That's the saving grace of Colorado summers. The cool nights help plants prepare for a hot day.

Keep your lawn on the taller side. Set your lawn mower on its highest setting. Longer grass blades shade the soil and keep it cooler. Don't cut your turf like it's a putting green. That's an invitation to browning out.

If your patio is cement, brick or stone, consider wetting it down periodically during the heat of the day. It will cool the space and the evaporation will benefit the plants.

