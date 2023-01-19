Proctor's Garden: How to keep outdoor plants healthy indoors over the winter

DENVER — While tropical houseplants with low light needs can cope with winter, holdover summer plants sometimes struggle. These include geraniums, hibiscus, flowering maple, dwarf citrus, coleus, bloodleaf and other favorite patio plants. Lower winter light levels may result in straggly growth. Plants will stretch towards the sun and get lopsided.
Turn your plants frequently. The top growth will stay balanced rather than leaning to one side.
Don't overwater. The roots can rot. In addition, too much water encourages more lanky, scraggly growth.
Don't fertilize. This also encourages spindly growth. Save fertilizing until the days are longer and the sunlight is stronger.
Keep your plants groomed and pruned. Cut back lanky growth to help keep the plants compact and bushy. Some of these cuttings can be rooted in water or in soil, giving you a whole bunch of new, free plants.
More Proctor's Garden:
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEO: Proctor's Garden
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.