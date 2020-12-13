Proctor's Garden: Caring for evergreen wreaths and trees

About a thousand years ago, northern Europeans started hauling fir trees and branches into their homes in winter.

DENVER — Evergreens have long been symbols of everlasting life and renewal.

By the latter part of the 19th century--when Queen Victoria sat on the English throne--decorated evergreens became the Christmas symbols they are today.

Any cut evergreens--trees, wreaths and garlands--fare best if they're sprayed with an anti-desiccant spray such as Wilt-Pruf (available at garden centers). This seals moisture in and helps to prevent needle drop. Spray evenly and thoroughly.

Choose a day above 50 degrees or do it in the garage. The spray can also be used on potted evergreens or garden evergreens that tend to brown out in winter.

I like decorating with natural materials from my garden. See what interesting dried plants you can find to snip from your garden.

Use thin wire or glue to affix them. It's satisfying to celebrate the season and renewal with materials from your garden.

More tips from Proctor's Garden: