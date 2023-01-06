Proctor's Garden: Catching up after the storms

9NEWS Garden Expert Rob Proctor and friends show you some tips and tricks for catching up in the garden after all the rain.

DENVER — While the rain has been greatly appreciated, recent storms have also caused damage. They've also caused delays in garden projects. I'm struggling to catch up.

Many of my tropical plants that I save from year to year need to be moved to bigger pots. Among those are my pair of fortnight lilies (Dietes), a South African iris relative with bold, grassy leaves and pretty white flowers with yellow and lavender markings. I'm also moving young hibiscus to bigger pots. I ordered a number of small plants online last year. They were about six inches tall then. They've more than doubled in size since then. Now they need bigger pots.

A helpful tip in moving plants to bigger pots is to set the old pot into the new pot. Fill the space between the two pots with soil. Lift out the inner pot and the root ball will fit perfectly.

Hurry up to move new trees, shrubs and perennials. If you wish to move perennials, do it soon before days get hot. There will be less stress on the plants.

If you're planting trees, do not stomp the tree in place. This compresses the soil and squeezes air out of the soil, making life more difficult for the young tree.

Continue to pot up seedlings. I grew some "pumpkin on a stick" eggplant. I haven't decided where to plant them yet, so I've moved them into quart pots so they can continue to grow and mature.

