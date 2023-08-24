Late summer gardening tips

It's almost September - which means fall is fast approaching. However, There are still plenty of summer tasks to get done in the garden.

DENVER, Colorado — As our Open Day approaches on September 10, we've got plenty of tasks to get done. While you may not be expecting a crowd to visit your garden, you can still accomplish some garden tasks.

If you're growing tropical perennials in pots, you may want to move them to bigger pots now. Since they'll come inside in fall, you may wish to use lightweight plastic pots. Consider repotting angel trumpets, flowering maple, hibiscus and other tropical flowers. They've still got plenty of days ahead to grow.

My lettuce has finally finished. It was a heat tolerant variety called 'Summertime.' It had a good run. Now that it's gone to the compost, it's being replaced by basil. I don't like vegetable space sitting empty.

It may seem an odd time to plant seeds, but it's time to sow late season crops such as lettuce and spinach. Sow seeds in shallow plastic pans or trays. After they germinate, prick out the seedlings into individual pots for planting in September. Lettuce and spinach thrive in cooler autumn weather. Spinach often survives the winter, especially if mulched with straw.

Keep border perennials deadheaded to prevent unwanted seedlings.

Continue fertilizing container plantings with a bloom booster. I've got some plants that never got off to a great start. They need some liquid encouragement.

Proctor's Garden Open Day is September 10 from 8 to 3. Proceeds benefit Dumb Friends League. Our address is 3030 W. 46th Avenue in northwest Denver.

