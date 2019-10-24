DENVER — Fall weather is erratic but we can still add color to patios and porch steps with tough plants. Seasonal plants are weather-resistant, even though they may need to be covered or brought inside during the coldest nights.

Mums, stock, snapdragons and ornamental kale are all frost-resistant. Pansies are even tougher. They will often live through the winter. They can all be enjoyed on sunny days throughout fall.

Pumpkins, gourds and branches from the garden can all contribute to an autumnal display. The pumpkins and gourds will also need protection from freezing temperatures.

It may seem like a lot of work to protect these plants. It may well be for some people, whereas others value the beauty of fall plants.

