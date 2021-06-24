Proctor's Garden: Fertilize for beautiful results

For best results, fertilize about every ten days throughout the summer.

DENVER — Plants work hard in the heat. In order to achieve magazine cover results on your patio, fertilize regularly.

I use two types of a liquid fertilizer, Age Old Grow and Bloom. Mix them in water. Grow is higher in nitrogen, which promotes growth, and Bloom has a higher ratio of phosphorous, which promotes flower production.

The two can be mixed together. Follow the instructions to the letter. Don't overdo it. Other brands of liquid or granular fertilizer may be used successfully but always follow label directions.

Give your container plants or vegetables a good drenching. The soil should be at least slightly moist before you begin.

Pour the fertilizer onto the soil--rather than the leaves--so it gets down to the roots. Fertilizing isn't a substitute for watering. I usually follow up with a good, deep watering the next day. For best results, fertilize about every ten days throughout the summer.

More Proctor's Garden:

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

