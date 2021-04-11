Proctor's Garden: Finish fall garden chores

Store empty pots upside down and cover them with their saucers or with a tarp.

DENVER — As cold weather looms, there's still time to complete some garden projects.

I'm still taking cuttings--of bloodlead, calibrachoa and plectranthus--as well as salvaging remaining cannas, dahlias and oxalis. The latter are often called shamrock plants although they're native to Central America. They make great filler in summer containers and can also be grown as houseplants. If you don't have space for them in a window, you can dig up the little rhizomes that look like shrimp. Cut off the leaves and stash them in a loosely-tied plastic bag in a dark, cool room. They can sit out the winter in a dormant stage.

As you go, begin emptying your pots. If you leave the soil in the pots, it will freeze and expand. This can crack a pot, especially those made of clay or that have a bulge shape. Terra cotta pots are porous and moisture in the pot walls will freeze and thaw all winter. This degrades the clay.

It's best to dump the soil out. I store it in large trash cans because in spring I revitalize it by mixing in compost and new fresh soil. Store the empty pots upside down and cover them with their saucers or with a tarp.

Now is not the time to do any pruning on trees or shrubs, particularly roses. Leave them alone and do your pruning in spring.

