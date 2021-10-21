Proctor's Garden: Give your patio an autumn makeover

DENVER — With so many beautiful days ahead, don't waste them staring at dead plants.
Some of us have experienced frosts and freezes, while others remain unscathed. Some of my plants have been nipped by frost and many have been moved inside. So I regrouped.
Use what still looks good. Rearrange. Do your best with what remains.
Add fall color and texture. Mums will really add some long-lasting color. Combine them with pansies, kale, grasses, gourds, pumpkins, corn and cornstalks.
Cover with sheets if frost threatens. Covering while you're not home also deters squirrels from feasting on the buffet you've set out.
