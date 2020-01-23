DENVER — The succulent craze continues. These desert plants, including cactus, need only bright light and benign neglect to thrive.

Succulents basically store water in their thick leaves or aboveground structures. All cacti are succulents but not all succulents are cacti. They amaze us with their myriad shapes, forms, colors and textures. Many of them produce lovely flowers.

Don't baby your succulents. Bright light is a must. West or south-facing windows suit them best. Too much water will kill them. Allow the soil to dry out completely between waterings.

Many succulents can be propagated with stem cuttings or leaf cuttings. Remove leaves at the stem. Insert the base end in soil. They will root along the edge where they were removed.

Starting a succulent collection is easy and relatively inexpensive. Small specimens take up little room and need little care. They are ideal plants for people who travel and people who are forgetful. They can stay inside all year or can be brought outside during summer.

