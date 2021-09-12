Great gifts for gardeners

Consider these gift ideas to please the gardeners in your life this holiday season.

COLORADO, USA — If you have a gardener on your gift list this holiday season, shopping for them is easy. They like tools.

It doesn't matter if they already have one. More is better. For example, I have at least five trowels. I use them all. I also have multiple pruners, border spades, watering wands, kneelers and gloves.

Consider these additional items to please the gardeners in your life: loppers, deadheading scissors, pruning saw, hand hoe, fisherman's knife, dandelion digger, moisture meter, dibble and twist ties. Some of these would make great stocking stuffers. You might want to pick up some for yourself.

