Proctor's Garden: Great late bloomers

DENVER — If you only shop and plant in May and June, you'll end up with a garden that blooms in May and June. Extend the color in your garden by searching for perennials and shrubs that bloom in midsummer and fall.

Those featured in this segment include two species of Rudbeckia.

Rudbeckia laciniata 'Herbststonne' grows about six feet tall and it topped by golden flowers. 'Herbstonne' mean "summer sun."

Rudbeckia triloba, known as bumblebee daisy, grows to half that height. It is a biennial (meaning that it has a two-year life cycle; blooming in its second year). It produces masses of small golden flowers with black eyes, somewhat resembling bumblebees. It has to be grown from seed.

Butterfly bushes (Buddleia) are magnets for many species of butterflies. They bloom from midsummer to fall in many different colors. They aren't reliably hardy. One variety that definitely is hardy and reliable is 'Lochinch.' It has silver-gray leaves and lavender flowers.

Hardy hibiscus feature some of the biggest and showiest flowers we can grow. They may be red, white or pink. They thrive in full sun and perform well in moist soil. The variety 'Starry, Starry Night' (a tribute to the famous painting by Vincent Van Gogh) has massive pink flowers held above dark mahogany leaves.

If you can't find these varieties at your local garden center, an online search can connect you with mail order sources.