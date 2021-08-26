Proctor's Garden: Great late bloomers

Your garden still has room to grow. Rob Proctor details everything you need to know about late blooming plants.

DENVER — People who buy their plants in May and June end up with gardens that look fine in May and June but fizzle out in the summer heat. It takes patience and planning to get great results throughout the growing season. Late bloomers are worth the wait.

If you've been frustrated in your attempts to grow tropical hibiscus, try the hardy ones. They start to bloom in mid August and continue for a month or more. The plants are indeed hardy and feature flowers nearly as large as dinner plates. The flowers are red, pink or white or a combination. Some hardy hibiscus, such as 'Starry, Starry Night' have dark, purplish leaves that offer a dramatic backdrop for the spectacular flowers. They are easy to grow.

Tall garden phlox are the workhorses of the perennial border. They've been blooming for weeks with big heads composed of small individual flowers. The sweet fragrance only enhances the pink, white, lavender, purple or coral flowers. Phlox are hardy and need little care.

Cannas are at their best in late summer. Their big leaves make a bold statement and support striking flowers in various hues. Cannas are not hardy and should be dug and stored after the tops frost.

The foliage of coleus is incredibly varied and just as pretty as any flower. They make great container plants, either on their own or mixed with other plants. Many coleus are bred to be grown in full sun whereas others prefer shade. You need to know which ones you're buying. Coleus are easy to grow and carefree. The best part is that you can take cuttings before the first frost, root them in water and have dozens of new plants for next year.

Caladiums are also great foliage plants that take awhile to get up to full speed. The leaves are intricately veined and large with colors ranging from salmon, pink and red to pure white. All have lovely patterns of green veins. Caladiums do best in shade or with morning sun only.

Achimenes also thrives in shade. This unusual plant grows from tiny rhizomes and produces pretty flowers the size of a silver dollar. Achimenes mexicana is especially pretty with lavender-blue flowers on 10-inch stems. Other varieties offer pink, violet or white flowers. After frost, you can store the pots with the rhizomes undisturbed in a cool, dark room for winter and re-activate them again in spring.

