Proctor's Garden: Cool plants for hot weather

We may be looking ahead to fall, but there is still a lot of summer left. And some plants are at their best.

DENVER, Colorado — It's still summer and many plants are actually at their best.

Pretty pink Eustoma grandiflorum flowers look a bit like tulips. They're a popular cut flower often incorrectly called Lisianthus. The original species is a Colorado wildflower native to the northeastern part of the state. It's rare and endangered. Eustoma can be grown from seed. Keep them deadheaded to keep them blooming.

Caladium and Achimene can be grown on a shady patio or porch. Caladiums have striking leaves with prominent veining in amazing colors of red, pink and white. They prefer hot, steamy conditions so I grow mine in my little greenhouse. Achimene also prefers the heat and humidity of my greenhouse. These plants grow from tiny little bulbs that never look very promising, but the finally take off. The flowers look like exotic petunias and can be pink, blue, purple, wine red or white.

In the garden, continue to deadhead annuals and perennials. I like to stay on top of deadheading the butterfly bushes. A fresh supply of flowers will continue to attract monarchs and painted ladies.

Our Open Day at Proctor's Garden is Sunday, September 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The address is 3030 W. 46th Avenue, Denver 80211. Proceeds from your $10 donations benefit Dumb Friends League.

