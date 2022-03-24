How to grow your own salad

Most greens thrive in cool spring weather and can withstand a light frost.

DENVER — Homegrown greens are very tasty and easy to grow.

Lettuce, spinach, cilantro, mustard, collard greens and many other leafy crops can be grown from seed or from nursery transplants. They can be grown in the ground or in patio containers.

Most greens are cool-season crops. They thrive in cool spring weather and can withstand a light frost.

Even if the temperatures drop well below freezing, plants can be protected with a frost cloth. Container plants can be brought inside.

Lettuce is a good beginner crop. Use a shallow container. Leafy crops don't have deep roots.

Moisten the soil first. Sprinkle the seeds and firm them into the soil. Cover with plastic wrap and place the pot in a bright place.

Seeds will germinate quickly, often in as little as a week. Place the bowl outside and watch it go.

If rabbits are a problem, take precautions so they can't get at it.

