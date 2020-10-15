Proctor's Garden: Harvest and protect your late vegetables

DENVER — Even at this late date, some vegetables are still producing.
Peppers, eggplants, tomatoes and squash — even though they're warm-season plants — continue to ripen. When cold nights threaten, cover them to keep them alive.
Lettuce and spinach can thrive in cool weather and can survive light frosts. Pick them leaf-by-leaf for your salads, snapping off the largest leaves at the outside of each clump.
Spinach often survives the winter. A covering of straw or leaves can help the plants survive. Lettuce and spinach growing in patio pots can easily be whisked inside when frost threatens.
Cabbage also will survive a light frost. It also keeps well when refrigerated.
Potatoes can be dug any time before the soil freezes. Although the plants die down by midsummer, the potatoes stay fresh underground until you dig them.
Enjoy the late harvest while you can and protect your vegetables from frost.
