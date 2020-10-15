x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Proctor's Tips

Proctor's Garden: Harvest and protect your late vegetables

Enjoy the late autumn harvest while you can and protect your vegetables from frost.

DENVER — Even at this late date, some vegetables are still producing.

Peppers, eggplants, tomatoes and squash — even though they're warm-season plants — continue to ripen. When cold nights threaten, cover them to keep them alive.

Lettuce and spinach can thrive in cool weather and can survive light frosts. Pick them leaf-by-leaf for your salads, snapping off the largest leaves at the outside of each clump.

Spinach often survives the winter. A covering of straw or leaves can help the plants survive. Lettuce and spinach growing in patio pots can easily be whisked inside when frost threatens.

Cabbage also will survive a light frost. It also keeps well when refrigerated.

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Potatoes can be dug any time before the soil freezes. Although the plants die down by midsummer, the potatoes stay fresh underground until you dig them.

Enjoy the late harvest while you can and protect your vegetables from frost.

MORE PROCTOR'S GARDEN:

Proctor's Garden: Be good to our bees

Proctor's garden: Time to revitalize your patio plantings

Proctor's Garden: Treat your vegetables right

Proctor's Garden: Create a shady oasis

Proctor's Garden: Tips to get rid of those pesky Japanese beetles

SUGGESTED VIDEOSColorado Guide 

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.