DENVER — The annual Proctor's Garden Tour returns on Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

The address is 3030 W. 46th Ave. in Denver. You do not need a ticket, just arrive at the door.

The suggested donation is $10. Proceeds from the annual tour benefit Denver Dumb Friends League.

Highlights of the garden include the perennial borders, main and shade patio, herb parterre, Mediterranean container border, vegetable garden and potting shed. Fascinating plants and focal points await you at every turn.

Please support the fine work of Dumb Friends League by taking advantage of this opportunity to visit this unique garden.

