Leaves are just as important as flowers. Different shapes, sizes and colors of leaves add immensely to container groupings.

In one grouping on my patio, five good foliage plants figure prominently. They include bronze leaf begonia, variegated lily-of-the-Nile, golden sweet potato, blond bloodleaf and Euphorbia cotinifolia. The latter is a tropical shrub. Its copper-colored leaves resemble the leaves of the smoke bush, Cotinus, which explains--in Latin--that this species of Euphorbia has foliage like that of the smoke bush.

Throughout the garden, in sun or shade, foliage plants enhance the flowers.

Varieties of Oxalis are often incorrectly called "shamrock plant" despite their Central American origin. Their leaves may be purple, chartreuse or bronze. The variety 'Iron Cross' features dark brown patches on its green leaves and small coral pink flowers. They grow in sun or part shade.

Setcreasea pallida 'Pink Stripe' is a new take on an old-fashioned plant. Its purple leaves are striped with pink. it also thrives in sun or part shade.

Nothing beats the sweet potato vine as a dramatic "spiller" in containers. There are several different varieties. Chartreuse 'Margarite' is the classic favorite but nearly black varieties are striking, as well as one that looks like shredded lettuce.

A banana plant is perfect for adding a tropical touch to your garden. The red-leaf variety is especially eye-catching. It may eventually grow up to ten feet or more, although don't expect fruit. Just enjoy its dramatic foliage.

