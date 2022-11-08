Proctor's Garden: What you should be doing in your vegetable gardens now

DENVER — Most of our summer vegetables originated in tropical or subtropical climates. They thrive in hot weather as long as they're properly irrigated. Low humidity and wind can dry them out and scald the fruit. How often you need to water your vegetables depends on the weather and the type of soil you have.
August is the month when vegetables start to produce prolifically. Tomatoes, eggplant, peppers, beans, squash, and cucumbers should be in high gear. If your vegetables are lagging, fertilize them. Avoid using a high nitrogen fertilizer because it will encourage more leaves and fewer fruits. At the base of the plants, scratch in a fertilizer formulated for vegetables with a higher ratio of phosphorous.
There are two types of tomatoes: determinate and indeterminate. Determinate tomatoes flower, set fruit, and ripen all at the same time. When they're done, they're done. Indeterminate types continue to produce as long as the weather allows. It's important to know which type you planted.
It's a myth that tomatoes will ripen quicker if you stop watering them. You'll just end up with dead plants and dried out fruit with the consistency of tomato paste.
Pick beans, squash, and cucumbers as they ripen to keep them producing. Use strips of panty hose or foam-covered wire to tie vines such as cucumbers, melons or beans to their support structures. These won't cut into the stems.
Keep beds weeded. Vegetables and weeds aren't compatible. They'll steal moisture and nutrients from the vegetables. Marigolds are good companions, attracting pollinators and repelling some bad insects. Basil also draws both native bees and honeybees. That's why I don't pinch off their blooms.
Continued good care now will ensure that your vegetable garden flourishes and continues to produce well.
More Proctor's Garden:
- How to save water and have a beautiful garden
- These flowers will keep your garden colorful in August
- Proctor's Garden: How to create an English perennial border
- Proctor's Garden: How to care for plants during the dog days of summer
- How to have a colorful xeriscaped garden
- Gardening 101: Follow these easy tips to help your plants thrive
- Indoor and outdoor plants
- How to grow your own salad
- Proctor's Garden: Gradual sun exposure can help your garden thrive
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEO: Proctor's Garden
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.