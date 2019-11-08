Ornamental grasses add texture, drama and movement to the garden. They're four season plants that are at their best in summer fall and winter. The seed heads are quite striking in their freeze-dried state. Never cut them down in fall.

Ornamental grasses range from towering ten-footers to petite varieties just a half foot tall. The blades may be jade green, burgundy, blue or striped with white, yellow or pink. They're easy to grow. Most need a sunny spot with at least six hours of sun each day.

Water requirements vary. Some grasses are drought tolerant; others are not. perennial grasses should be planted soon. If you wait until fall, they sometimes fail to settle in and don't survive the winter.

Grow them in perennial beds or in pots. Annual varieties such as millet or burgundy fountain grass are especially suited for container growing. They look great mixed with geraniums, ornamental peppers, kale or sweet potato vine.

