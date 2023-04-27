Proctor's Garden: How to plant daylilies in pots

Daylilies are easy to plant in pots and add great color to the garden.

DENVER — I plant a lot of plants in containers. I like to enjoy them on my patio and demonstrate what's possible for people who garden on their decks, balconies and patios.

I've been planting a ton of lily bulbs. I can't help myself. They grow beautifully in pots. Now I'm planting bareroot, mail-order daylilies in pots as well. They can, of course, also be planted in the ground in sunny spots.

Many of the daylilies I ordered are rebloomers. They don't necessarily stay in bloom constantly, but they put on multiple shows throughout the season. With quality potting soil in the pots and with frequent feeding, they thrive and bloom.

Daylilies differ from true lilies in that true lilies produce upright stalks with short leaves. Daylilies have grassy foliage and produce leafless flowering scapes. Their flowers last for only a day, hence their designation as "day" lilies.

Select a fairly large pot (I prefer plastic nursery pots that I can paint) and fill it halfway. Adjust the soil level to accommodate the bareroot plants with the white part of the plant below ground, the same as the level they were growing in the fields of the growers. Firm the soil and water thoroughly. The plants will take off vigorously right away. Although daylilies are perfectly hardy, potted ones will need winter protection.

I've been taking plants out of my little greenhouse to make room for seedling of marigolds, zinnias and tomatoes. One unusual plant that I've brought out is an unusual iris relative from South Africa called Dierama. They have grassy leaves and in summer produce thin stems with dangling flowers in pink or purple. Their common name in angel's fishing rod. I grew them from seed and since they're not hardy, I'm growing them in pots that I can protect in winter.

Any number of perennials, whether they're hardy are not, can be grown successfully in pots. Give them a large enough pot and quality potting soil for best results.

