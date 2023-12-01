Proctor's Garden: Houseplant how-to

Houseplants can add so much to a home, especially during the winter months. Here are tips to keep them thriving.

DENVER — Houseplants are far more than decorative. Their leaves take up carbon dioxide, release oxygen, and filter out many pollutants. Most houseplants are easy to grow and adapt well to the lower light levels in our homes because they evolved beneath trees. Some can survive in very low light, but bright light is always best.

The number one killer of houseplants is overwatering. Get a moisture meter. Almost all houseplants should be allowed to dry out a bit between each watering.

Always use a quality potting soil with no wood chips. Avoid fertilizing in winter because this encourages spindly, scraggly growth.

If you're new to houseplants, recommended varieties include spider plant, philodendron, pothos, sansevieria, Boston fern, and umbrella tree. As you get the hang of it, you can expand your collection to includes many dozens of others.

