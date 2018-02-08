Thank you, Colorado! Our Proctor's Garden Tour raised over $20,000 last weekend to benefit Dumb Friends League.

Meanwhile, it's back to work in the garden.

After the tour, the lawn looks like a herd of buffalos trampled it. Compacted soil can't absorb water well. If your lawn gets heavy use, treat it with revive. This product acts as a surfactant, breaking the surface tension and allowing the water to penetrate. spray the turf, then water.

While temperatures remain high, set your mower to its highest level. Longer grass shades itself and the soil, keeping the roots cooler.

Container plants need fertilizer to stay at their best or to bounce back after hail damage. Think of your container plants as runners doing a marathon in the heat.

Keep them hydrated and feed them with a bloom booster fertilizer. Foliage plants should receive a fertilizer with a higher ratio of nitrogen.

As we hit midway point in the growing season, think back to where you started. Many of my plants were grown from cuttings or were saved from last season.

Some spent the winter in sunny windows; other were allowed to go dormant and spent the winter in dark, cool basement rooms. It's not too early to start planning what plants to save inside this fall.

