Proctor's Garden: Keep your garden colorful with these show-stoppers

There is still plenty of time left in summer to add these colorful flowers to your garden.

DENVER — If your garden isn't putting on a great show right now, plan to make additions to enhance it. Choose from perennials and annuals that look great now.

I recommend:

Rudbeckia laciniata, a native of the tall grass prairie growing to six feet tall with golden yellow daisy-like flowers.

Hardy hibiscus. The variety shown is called 'Starry, Starry Night' but there are many varieties, all with very large white, pink or red flowers.

Celosia cristata, a charming annual with crested flowers that resemble a cockscomb, which is the common name. It's easy to grow and the bright "brains" may be red, pink, orange, maroon or yellow and can be grown in the ground or in pots.

Marigold 'Mission Giant' is an heirloom variety with golden flowers that look like mums. Search for seeds online. They are easy to grow.

Cannas make great investments since you can save them over winter and they multiply. Bold foliage and striking flowers make this a summer favorite that blooms until frost. There are dozens of varieties.

Ruellia elegans is called Brazilian petunia but it's not a petunia. It forms a compact plant that produces many unusually shaped scarlet flowers that attract hummingbirds. It's not hardy but it can be over-wintered indoors.

