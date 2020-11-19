Minor bulbs can make a major impact in your garden

Rob Proctor details how to properly plant bulbs.

DENVER — We think of tulips and daffodils as the main spring bulbs. Other, smaller bulbs deserve planting.

The "minor" bulbs have some great attributes. They're easy to plant. They're very long-lived and multiply. They need no care. They're rarely bothered by critters.

Great minor bulbs that thrive in Colorado include grape hyacinth, glory-of-the-snow, wood hyacinth, ornamental onions (Allium), snow crocus, snow iris and snowdrops. There are many varieties of each.

These bulbs can be planted any time before the soil freezes. Because they're small, they can be planted by using a dandelion digger or knife. Rock the tool back and forth in the soil and pop in the bulbs. The depth doesn't really matter but about three inches is ideal.

If your local garden center is running out of bulbs you can still find them for sale online, often at bargain prices.

