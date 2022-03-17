Proctor's Garden: It's pea planting time

St. Patrick's Day means it's time to get your peas planted. Peas that are planted too late will burn up in the summer heat.

DENVER — St. Patrick's Day has long been the traditional date to plant peas.

No, it's not too cold or too early. Peas are cool season crops. They germinate and grow best in cool--even cold--weather. They can withstand temperatures as low as 25 degrees. Peas planted in warmer weather won't thrive and are magnets for spider mites. Try to get them planted by the beginning of April.

Peas are easily grown in pots. If really cold weather threatens, whisk them into the garage or shed.

Soak the peas overnight before planting. They will plump up and germinate better. Plant them an inch deep; I use a pencil to make holes. Space them about an inch apart. It helps to moisten the soil first. Otherwise, watering from above may wash the seeds too deep.

As they grow, provide a trellis or stakes for them to cling to. I use bamboo stakes. In Ireland and England, they're even called pea sticks.

Pay attention to the variety of peas you purchase. Some are fairly short--about two feet--while others climb to four feet or more. In addition, there are three different kinds of peas: snap, shelling, and snow. Snap peas have edible pods. Shelling peas must be shelled. Snow peas are grown just for their pods.

