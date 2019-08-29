Visitors to my garden this time of year are astounded by how colorful it is. It's not accidental. It's planned.

Plan for more late summer color in your garden. It takes a combination of shrubs, perennials, summer bulbs and annuals.

Recommended plants include:

Butterfly bush

Bumblebee daisy (Rudbeckia triloba)

Golden prairie coneflower (Rudbeckia laciniata)

Gloriosa daisy (Rudbeckia hirta)

Perennial sunflower

Annual sunflower

Dahlias

Cannas

Flowering maple

Zinnias

Marigolds

Tall garden phlox

Late summer is also prime time to pick peppers, eggplant and tomatoes. Keep beans and cucumbers picked to keep them producing. Continue to water vegetables to keep them coming.

Mallory Davis, KUSA

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS