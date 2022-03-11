Proctor's Garden: Plant bulbs now

If you are already looking forward to spring, now is the time to get those bulbs in the ground.

DENVER — Spring starts the minute you plant bulbs. Some bulbs that you plant now will even bloom this fall. These include autumn-flowing crocus and meadow saffron (Colchicum). Both bloom in fall and send up their leaves in spring. These are very pretty--adding a touch of spring in fall--and both are long-lived and not bothered by wildlife.

Wildlife is a big consideration. If you love tulips but are regularly visited by deer or rabbits, tulips are a poor choice. If critters aren't a normal problem, the best varieties of tulips that will persist in your garden are the Darwin hybrids. Emperor tulips and so-called "botanical" tulips are also long lived. The latter are varieties that are closely related to wild tulips of central Asia.

Daffodils and hyacinths are good choices if you do have a wildlife problem. Both are poisonous and animals are rarely bother them. Ornamental onions (Allium), grape hyacinth, crocus, snow iris, crown imperial and snowdrops are also unpalatable to animals.

Most spring-flowering bulbs thrive in a sunny location. They're tolerant of most soil types. The most effective way to plant them is "bouquet style." Plant five to eight bulbs in one hole. This makes a more spectacular display rather than planting one here and one there. Some bulbs can tolerate partial shade, especially if they're planted beneath deciduous trees. The bulbs can finish up their business before the trees fully leaf out. The bulbs that will tolerate partial shade include snowdrops, winter aconite, Siberian squill, snow crocus and grape hyacinths.

Bulbs root in fall, so water them in well. They plump themselves up and wait out the winter. A dry fall is bad for bulbs, so continue to water where you have established bulbs too.

The window to plant bulbs usually closes near the beginning of December, so plant soon. You cannot save the bulbs and plant them in spring. They will dry out, and the winter chill is an essential part of their life cycles.

