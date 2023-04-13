Proctor's Garden: Plant lilies now

Don't wait too long to get your lilies planted.

DENVER — True lilies are hardy in our area and are best planted in spring. There are two main types of lilies that we grow, the Asiatics and the Orientals. Asiatic lilies usually bloom in June and have little or no scent. Oriental lilies, such as the famous 'Stargazer,' are highly fragrant and bloom in July and August.

Lilies thrive in sun and in well-drained soil. If you garden in heavy clay, it makes sense to grow them in pots. This is also wise if you have critter problems, especially voles.

I use fairly large plastic pots. Fill the pot half full with soil; you'll want about five inches of soil covering the bulbs. Plant five or six bulbs, depending on the size of the pot.

Be extra careful not to break off new sprouts on the bulbs. Cover the bulbs and water thoroughly. A frost can't harm the bulbs safely below ground. If they do emerge and a freeze is forecast, make sure to cover them.

Lilies are easy to grow and aren't bothered by Japanese beetles. I have lilies growing in my perennial borders as well as in pots. The potted ones add great color and scent to my patio while they're in bloom.

