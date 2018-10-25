DENVER — This is prime bulb planting weather. It's also a good time to plant trees, shrubs and perennials. The soil is still relatively warm so that the bulbs can send out new roots to pump moisture into the dormant bulb.

Start by digging holes large enough to hold five bulbs. In this case, it's tulips. This is "bouquet-style" planting. Five bulbs together makes a much bigger impact than single bulbs here and there.

Plant the bulbs about five to six inches deep with the pointed end up. Don't plant them too deep, especially if you garden in heavy clay soil. It makes it harder for the shoots to reach the surface in spring. Don't stress too much about the depth. Tulips have contractile roots, meaning that they can pull themselves up or down a bit in the soil to adjust to particular conditions.

Remember that all the spring-flowering bulbs much be planted in fall. This includes tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, crocus and alliums. You can't wait until spring to plant them. These bulbs have already been out of the ground for six months. They'll dry out over winter and die if you don't get them in the ground.

Autumn crocus should also be planted now. They bloom in October and early November. Their leaves will appear in spring. The flowers are a pretty finale to the season.

When you finish planting your bulbs, it's not the end of the gardening season. It's the start of the next one.

© 2018 KUSA-TV