Proctor's Garden: Plant potatoes and onions now

DENVER — Get to work in your vegetable patch. Mine needed some cleanup.

Potatoes are relatively easy to grow, but digging the bed is hard work. You'll need a bed or trench at least ten inches deep.

Then you'll need "seed" potatoes. They're not seeds at all — they're potatoes. You can find them at garden centers.

Cut them into pieces with each piece having an "eye." The eye is the point where a new plant will grow.

Smooth the bed. Plant the pieces about six to eight inches apart. Use a board for straight rows. Cover the pieces with about two inches of soil.

As the plants grow, continue to add soil to the bed. New potatoes will form on the underground stems.

Onions are much easier to plant.

They're easiest to water in a sunken bed or trench. Loosen and smooth the soil.

Plant the "sets" right at the surface with the pointy end sticking out of the ground. Plant the sets about three inches apart, knowing that you'll harvest every other one for green onions and leave the rest to mature.

If you're a patio gardener, potatoes and onions can be grown in containers. You'll need a rather large, deep pot for potatoes. Use the same method of adding soil as the plants grow until you've nearly filled the pot.

Don't hesitate to plant, this is the optimum time for both vegetables.

