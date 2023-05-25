Proctor's Garden: It's still too early to plant tomatoes and here's why

May is a very busy time in the garden. Here are some things you need to prioritize now.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — If you have a very long to-do list, prioritize the most pressing. Due to the abundant rain, perennials don't require much attention now. Focus on young plants.

If you grew annual flowers from seed, give them a pinch. With your nails or scissors, remove the growing tips from such flowers as zinnias and marigolds. This will encourage them to branch and produce many more flowers.

Tuberous begonias that were started in shallow trays can now be transplanted to individual pots. After ten days or so, they'll be ready to plant in bigger containers. They do best in filtered shade. Morning sun is fine but protect them from burning afternoon sun. Don't overwater or they will rot.

I still haven't planted tomatoes because the soil is cold and soggy. When you work in wet soil, the air gets squeezed out and you make adobe. When you do plant tomatoes, strip off the lower leaves and bury the stem six or more inches deep. New roots will form along the buried stem, making for a more vigorous plant.

Spanish bluebells are blooming in the shade garden. They are pretty and fragrant. They are related to the famous English bluebells but are much more vigorous and easier to grow. Make a note to order and plant some this fall.

More Proctor's Garden:

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.