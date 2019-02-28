This time of year, gardeners venture outside in search of signs of life.

Some bulbs are popping up; a few have started to bloom. There's no stopping them. Plants come up when they come up.

Erratic spring weather can play havoc with early-flowering plants. Their whole strategy is to emerge early and get pollinated by hungry bees. The less competition, the better — even if they risk getting snowed on.

Bees are venturing out on warm days to visit the flowers of crocus, snow iris and snowdrops. As you plan your summer garden, keep the bees in mind.

As you place your seed orders, consider flowers and herbs that attract bees. These include cosmos, asters, sunflowers, rudbeckia, scabiosa, calendula, ageratum, basil, parsley, zinnia, lavender, thyme and oregano.

Bees play an important and integral part in our gardens. Pollution and pesticides put them at risk. They can use all the help we can provide.

