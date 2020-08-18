Proctor's Garden: Plant these cool daisies for Colorado's hot weather

Dahlias, zinnias and marigolds — all from Mexico — thrive in Colorado's summer's heat.

DENVER — We always expect hot summer temperatures but this year was forecast to be hotter-than-average. And it is.

Some plants thrive in hot weather better than others. Many members of the daisy family — especially those native to Mexico — are better equipped to deal with heat.

The "big three" of those daisy members are dahlias, zinnias and marigolds.

Dahlias

Dahlias grow from tubers, like potatoes, and can be saved from year-to-year. That makes them a one-time investment. They come in a big range of colors and heights.

Dahlias are at their best from midsummer through fall. The flowers are long-lasting and good for cutting.

Zinnias

Zinnias are easy to grow from seed. They're also long-lasting and make good cut flowers. Butterflies love them, especially the single varieties, because they provide a "landing pad" for them.

Featured in this segment are "Profusion Apricot" and red and white-striped "Pop Art."

Marigolds

Marigolds have a tangy scent and are one of summer's quintessential flowers.

The smaller, shorter varieties are called "French" marigolds. The taller, bigger types are known as 'African' marigolds. This is all rather silly since all marigolds originated in Mexico.

Featured in this segment are the new varieties "Super Hero Spry" that doesn't need deadheading, and "Big Duck" that is bold and bright.