x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Proctor's Tips

Here are the plants you should be saving from the garden before the first frost

You know it's coming. The first frost will be here soon enough.

More Videos

DENVER — We know it's coming. Make plans to protect and rescue your plants from the first frost.

Use sheets to cover vulnerable plants if frost is forecast. This might include vegetables as well as patio plants. 

Decide which plants you may want to dig up, take cuttings from, or bring inside. All you need are some sunny windows. West or south-facing windows are best.

The number one plant to save is the geranium. Dig them up and repot them or, if the pots are relatively small, bring the whole thing inside. 

Other plants you may wish to save include flowering maples, fuchsia, begonias, ivy, spike cordylines, New Zealand flax and plectranthus. 

Cactus and succulents can take a light frost but don't wait too long. They'll thrive with benign neglect on the windowsill. 

If you're short on space, take cuttings. Bloodleaf, coleus and sweet potato vine root easily in water. You can start a new generation of plants for next year's garden. 

Credit: KUSA
Fuchsia is a beautiful flowering plant that should be taken indoors before the first frost.

More Proctor's Garden:

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEO: Proctor's Garden

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out