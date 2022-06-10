Here are the plants you should be saving from the garden before the first frost

You know it's coming. The first frost will be here soon enough.

DENVER — We know it's coming. Make plans to protect and rescue your plants from the first frost.

Use sheets to cover vulnerable plants if frost is forecast. This might include vegetables as well as patio plants.

Decide which plants you may want to dig up, take cuttings from, or bring inside. All you need are some sunny windows. West or south-facing windows are best.

The number one plant to save is the geranium. Dig them up and repot them or, if the pots are relatively small, bring the whole thing inside.

Other plants you may wish to save include flowering maples, fuchsia, begonias, ivy, spike cordylines, New Zealand flax and plectranthus.

Cactus and succulents can take a light frost but don't wait too long. They'll thrive with benign neglect on the windowsill.

If you're short on space, take cuttings. Bloodleaf, coleus and sweet potato vine root easily in water. You can start a new generation of plants for next year's garden.

