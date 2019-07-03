DENVER — Don't listen to advice about holding off until Mother's Day to plant. Some cool-season flowers and vegetables actually thrive in very cool weather. If you wait to plant them, it soon gets too hot for them to develop properly.

Pansies, for example, can take almost anything--cold, frost and snow--except high heat. If you wait until Mother's Day to plant them, it's too late. Cool season plants such as lettuce, spinach, and mustard can be sown quite early.

Onions and potatoes can also be planted. St. Patrick's Day is the traditional time to plant these as long as you protect them from the most extreme weather.

Although I push the planting envelope as much as possible, I still take precautions. They'll love being outside during a cool, sunny day but cover if a hard freeze threatens. If you plant in containers, simply pull them inside at night. Container gardening is a great way to grow vegetables if you garden on a balcony or deck. You can enjoy fresh produce throughout the growing season.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS