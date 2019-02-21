DENVER — Succulents are everywhere, even in magazines and commercials. They're everywhere in my house too.

While succulents require little care, a cold day is an ideal time to pay some attention to them. Some may need re-potting. Cuttings can also be potted.

If you need to repot a succulent, water it first. That way the root ball won't fall apart. Select a pot just a few sizes larger. If it's clay, soak it first. A dry clay pot will wick away moisture from the roots of the plant inside it.

KUSA

Use a potting mix formulated for cacti and succulents. Firm the soil in around the root ball. Topdress with fine gravel and water it again.

For a cutting, make sure it's been sitting in open air for several days at least. This allows it to "callous off." Some of my cuttings taken last fall have been sitting in trays for months. They need little moisture.

For many succulent cuttings, remove most of the lower leaves and plant the stem. New roots will form at the nodes where the leaves were. Pot the cuttings like you would an established plant. Add gravel on top.

KUSA

If you're just starting a succulent collection, keep in mind that the best way to kill them is with dim light and too much water. Don't baby them! My succulents get watered less than once a month in winter--usually much less. They are incredibly drought tolerant. With sunshine and very little care, they will thrive and multiply for years.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS