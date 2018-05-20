Tomatoes need abundant sunshine, warmth and water. Getting them off to the right start is vital.

The soil must be warm and the night temperatures shouldn't dip below 50 degrees.

Whether you plant your tomatoes in the ground or in pots, the key is to bury most of the stem when you plant. Strip off the lower leaves first. Then gently hold the plant by the "neck" as you fill in soil around the stem.

The point is that new roots will form on the below ground stem. This will result in a more vigorous plant.

If you plant in the ground, never plant a tomato in the same spot as the previous year. This could lead to disease.

Another favorite homegrown fruit is the strawberry. They are often grown in strawberry jars--pots with multiple pockets in the sides for each plant. This is rarely successful. Watering is often difficult and uneven in these jars. A clay pot itself is inhospitable for strawberries--which like it moist and cool--so a clay jar is like growing them in a brick wall. It's too hot and dry.

The solution is to grow drought-tolerant, heat-loving Mediterranean herbs in your strawberry jar. Thyme, savory and oregano will prosper. The strawberries will do best in a plastic pot that doesn't heat up like a clay one. Strawberries grown in the ground grow best in a sunny position with plenty of water. They aren't drought tolerant. A layer of straw actually helps to keep them cool and moist as well as keeping the fruits on the straw and off the ground.

