Snow days are a good opportunity for kitchen sink gardening.

Kitchen scraps can be turned into new plants. Kids get their hands dirty as they learn.

Your refrigerator is full of future scraps. The bases of a head of cabbage or lettuce that we always discard can be coaxed to grow. Set the base in a shallow saucer of water and it will grow new leaves. You're not going to get a full head of cabbage or lettuce; the fun is watching it regenerate. Fennel can also be coaxed to grow again from the base. The leaves can be used to flavor fish or salads.

Instead of discarding the tops of root crops such as carrots, beets, radishes or turnips, plant those tops in a shallow saucer of soil to re-sprout.

Plant a piece of ginger root in a small pot and it will soon grow into a new plant. Gingers make pretty houseplants.

Lop the top off a pineapple to start a new plant. Plant it in a shallow saucer of soil. After it roots, transfer it to a pot. It may take years, but you may eventually grow a new pineapple.

You can also sprout potatoes and sweet potatoes. Plant the potatoes. Set the sweet potato just inside the opening of a jar filled with water. It can stay in the jar or be moved to a pot once it sprouts.

The seeds of citrus and avocados can also be sprouted and grown as houseplants. Don't count on any fruit since the trees need to grow to full size.

I loved kitchen sink gardening when I was a kid. It was fun to watch the plants grow. Both my avocado and lemon tree grew to about five feet. I trained the sweet potato plant all around my bedroom window. And all that fun came from common kitchen scraps.

