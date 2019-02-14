The Victorians were uptight. Their courtship practices were as constrictive as the corsets the women were forced to wear.

They invented an elaborate floral code of communication called the "language of flowers." They used traditional folk lore and symbolism to apply a meaning to the exchange of flowers.

They spoke with flowers in an age that frowned on forthright speech. A Victorian man or woman who was "in the market" needed a code book and a good florist.

KUSA

Much of this language lingers today. Red roses still say "I love you."

The conversation can be much more complex than a single statement. The Victorians would actually reply. For example, a yellow rose in reply would say, "Let's just be friends." Ouch. And woe be unto a suitor who received an orange lily. It basically said, "I hate you. And stop stalking me!"

You'll be fairly safe sending most flowers that are available this time of year. Orchids express love and even passion. A calla lily says, "You are so beautiful to me." A gardenia also says, "You're lovely," as well as signaling secret love. Of course, the cat's pretty much out of the bag by then.

KUSA

If you don't want to go all in, choose heather. It merely expresses admiration. An azalea plant is equally wishy-washy. It says "Take care of yourself for me." Ivy says "I'll be true and faithful." That makes it an ideal companion for a red rose.

Beware the cyclamen. It says "goodbye." That would be the end of that floral conversation.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS