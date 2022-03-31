Proctor's Garden: It's pansy-planting time

Pansies are tough little plants that can take cold weather and snow.

DENVER — There's plenty to do in the garden now. Start cutting back and cleaning up your beds and borders. This will help emerging bulbs get sun.

It's finally time to plant pansies. "What?" you may ask. 'What if it snows again? What if it gets cold again?" Don't worry.

Pansies are tough little plants that can take cold weather and snow. In fact, they develop best in cool weather. It's only when hot weather arrives that they begin to struggle. Don't wait until May to plant them.

Consider planting pansies as a "skirt" around the edges of a large container. You can add additional plants in the center later. Or you can use pansies the same way around pots of bulbs sunk into a larger pot. After flowering, the pot of bulbs can be removed and something else planted in its place.

Keep pansies fertilized and deadheaded. A bloom booster is vital to keep them going. If you don't deadhead, the plants will waste energy making seeds rather than producing more flowers. When you remove the spent flowers, pinch the flowering stem all the way down to the base of the plant.

Planting feels great. Nurseries have a nice selection of beautiful, fragrant pansies for your pots and beds.

