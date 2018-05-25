KUSA - Planting heals the heart. Make Memorial Day meaningful by planting a living tribute.

Two special plants you may wish to consider are roses and peonies. Select a sunny spot for either. They won't bloom well in shade.

It's absolutely vital when you plant a peony that it is even with the soil level--not higher, not lower. If you don't get this right, your peony may refuse to bloom.

Peonies can be transplanted but it often takes them years to recover, so select your location wisely.

If your peony gets hailed on, don't cut it back. The plants only produce one set of leaves each year, so you'll just have to live with the damage.

And about those ants on the peony buds. They're not "helping" the flowers open. They're just there to lap up the sweet nectar secreted by the buds. They do no damage so leave well enough alone.

