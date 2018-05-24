KUSA - It's the most frantic time of the year for any gardener. As you plant, get your new flowers off to a good start.

Start a fertilization program for container plants. I use an organic liquid fertilizer that's easy to mix in watering cans. There are two formulas: one promotes growth and the other encourages flowering. At this time of year, I'm using a half-and-half mixture for blooming plants.

Measure accurately. Saturate the soil when you feed. Fertilize every 10 to 14 days for best results.

For a spectacular container display in a shady area, consider using what we planted. In the oldest, biggest pot in the garden, we combined dracaena, woodland tobacco (Nicotiana sylvestris), asparagus fern, variegated plectranthus, and bloodleaf. This centerpiece of this east garden was then ringed with small pots of spider plants. It's all about the foliage contrasts, although the woodland tobacco has spikes of scented white flowers in summer.

Even though planting takes time, squeeze in time to collect and recycle your plastic pots. Some may be saved for future use and others may go in the recycle bin.

