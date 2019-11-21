DENVER — When guests arrive for Thanksgiving dinner, don't greet them with pots of dead petunias on your porch.

Porch pots greet visitors with living evergreens, branches and seed pods from your garden. Potted evergreens such as junipers, boxwood and pines look lovely all winter.

After you create your display, remember to keep living evergreens watered. They will fare even better if they are sprayed with an anti-dessicant spray that seals in moisture.

Cut branches, wreaths and Christmas trees also benefit from this spray. They will hold their needles and stay fresh longer.

Add pumpkins and gourds to your display as well. They can't freeze; haul them in at night if it drops below 32F.

