DENVER — Every gardener needs seed starting skills. You can stretch your gardening budget and expand the range of plants you can grow.

You'll need a sunny window, plastic four packs and trays, seed starting mixture and a clear plastic dome.

Read the seed packets. They tell you when and how to sow seeds. If, for example, they instruct you sow seed indoors four to six weeks before the average last frost, count back from May 10. That's the date of the average last frost in the metro area. (Some seeds do best if directly sown into the garden because they transplant poorly. The seed packet will advise you on this as well.)

Sow the seeds at the correct depth for each variety. Press the seeds into the soil mixture. Water from below to avoid washing the seed too deep. In my experience, about 1 and 1/2 inches of water in the tray is about right. Cover the tray with a plastic dome. This creates a humid little greenhouse that is ideal for seeds to germinate.

A heat mat beneath the tray will speed germination. After the seeds sprout, take the tray off the mat and remove the dome.

Try a test batch of lettuce to hone your skills. With practice, you'll become a savvy seed starter.